Utah man arrested for DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP Modified ABC4 News) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Madison, Wisconsin, woman.

Court records say Peterson Oliver Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, was under the influence of alcohol Sunday while driving west on I-80, about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island at about 7:30 p.m.

First responders arrived to find Mary Niedermeier, 72, of Madison, Wisconsin, had already died.

Black was driving a semitrailer and lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes, where a small sport utility vehicle went under the tank trailer he was hauling. Niedermeier was a passenger in the car, her husband, William Niedermeier, who was driving, was injured.

A background check on Black shows previous arrests for domestic violence, intoxication, criminal mischief, theft by deception and making a false credit report.

