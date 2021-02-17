Utah man arrested for child pornography, sexual abuse

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A Utah man is now in custody after police found him in possession of child pornography and other disturbing images involving children.

According to a probable cause statement, Derek Von Taylor, 29, was arrested after investigators found him in possession of child pornography. Investigators also found him in possession of other disturbing videos and images of children, including children being tortured, a probable cause statement said.

A probable cause statement said that police executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home and found multiple images of child pornography on his cellphone and computer hard drive.

Official documents state that in an interview with police, Taylor admitted to officers that he owned the cellphone and hard drive where police found the videos and pictures of child pornography. He also admitted that he was “sexually attracted to children” and said he had previously sexually abused two young children.

Taylor was arrested and later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and 1 count of lewdness involving a child.