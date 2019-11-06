Grantsville man accused of sexually abusing several children, facing additional child sex abuse charges

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Grantsville man facing dozens of child sex abuse charges is now facing additional charges after a 12-year-old recently came forward and told police they too were one of his victims.

According to charges filed Wednesday in 3rd District Court in Tooele, prosecutors added two additional charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child to his long list of crimes committed against children by Swan over the last several years.

The new charges come as a result of the victim telling authorities that Swan would force them into his bedroom and force their clothes off, and sexually assault them.

In all, Swan has been charged with 26 felony counts with victims ranging in age from 7-13, who all identified Swan as a man who tried to make them touch him inappropriately as well as several instances where he is reported to have raped one of his victims multiple times.

According to a probable cause statement, the case unfolded after a parent contacted police about a man inappropriately touching their children.

During a search at Swan’s home, detectives found “multiple items the victims mentioned during their disclosures.”

Swan was arrested in July and booked into the Tooele County Jail on multiple counts including sexual abuse of a child, lewdness involving a child, rape of a child, sodomy of a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

In August, and while still in the Tooele County Detention Center, Swan apparently took justice into his own hands with a shocking and brutal form of self-punishment.

“We had an inmate (Mark Swan) who self-mutilated themselves on Sunday, August 25th with a secreted razor, ” said Jail Commander Lieutenant Ray Clinton of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “The inmate received treatment for his wounds at a local hospital and has returned to the Tooele County Detention Center.”

Lt. Clinton did not elaborate on Swan’s self-inflicted injuries citing HIPAA laws but two sources told ABC4 News that Swan castrated himself in his cell.

