Utah man accused of $2M in illegal kickbacks was being investigated for two years, police say

WASHINGTON CITY (ABC4 News) — Authorities in southern Utah are revealing new details in the investigation of a Washington City man who allegedly obtained more than $2 million in kickbacks for illegally awarding contracts to Chinese companies to manufacture and sell products to his employer.

An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court on Friday alleges that Nan Ma, a 37-year-old Chinese citizen with legal permanent resident status in the United States, used his position of power at a home audio products company in Hurricane to accept bribes from Chinese companies.

Federal agents contacted Washington City Police to execute a search warrant at Ma’s home on Thursday when he was arrested and taken into custody.

“This has been a more than two-year investigation on this individual,” Washington City police chief Jason Williams said. “It was something that took a lot of time and legwork to come to this conclusion.”

Ma is charged with three counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering. The indictment seeks the forfeiture of five properties in St. George and one in Washington along with two vehicles, all of which were purchased using funds he allegedly obtained in the scheme.

The company called SVT, who hired Ma in 2011 as Vice President of production and sourcing, produces home audio products and buys most of its component parts from suppliers in China.

Ma’s responsibilities included taking SVT’s engineering drawings, ideas, and designs to Chinese factories and obtaining bids from the factories to manufacture SVT’s component parts. Ma was also responsible for maintaining good relationships with suppliers to ensure the company obtained quality products and favorable prices, the indictment alleges.

Along with paying $18,000 in legal fees, SVT helped secure his immigration status and raised his salary so he could qualify for a professional work visa, according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges Ma received approximately $2.1 million in kickbacks in exchange for awarding approximately $12.4 million in contracts to the Chinese companies, all of which he concealed from his employer.

Ma allegedly provided personal bank account information to the suppliers he selected so they could pay him directly and later transferred the money among various accounts, banks, and investment companies.

Special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and IRS-Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.

Ma is being detained in jail pending a detention hearing Wednesday in St. George.