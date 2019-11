Highway 89 (ABC4 News) – Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox is grateful for seat belts after hitting a deer on Highway 89 last night.

In a Tweet Saturday night, the Lt. Governor thanked having seat belts on when the vehicle he was riding in hit a four-point buck.

The damage destroyed the front of the vehicle. And, without any cell service, the Lt. Governor was stuck and unable to call for help.

A passing car stopped to help. Cox was not injured in the accident.