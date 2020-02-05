Utah legislative resolution proposes later school start time

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A resolution encouraging consideration of later high school start times in Utah has earned unanimous support from a state legislative committee.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported the nonbinding resolution was presented to the House Health and Human Services Committee by Democratic Rep. Suzanne Harrison.

The resolution will proceed to the full House for a vote.

Harrison offered research showing the waking and sleeping cycles of teenagers are different from those of children and adults.

The legislator and physician says forcing teens to rise before they are fully rested can impact their ability to drive safely, academic performance and mental health.

