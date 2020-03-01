Utah “leaplings” celebrate birthdays today

HEBER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dozens of babies born Saturday across Utah will share something in common most other newborns don’t; a birthday on Leap Year…a day that only comes around once every four years.

At Intermountain Health Care’s Heber Valley Hospital, hospital staff welcomed their first Leap Year baby “Erik”, who was born at 1:38 a.m. this morning. The Prichet family welcomed a new baby girl at Intermountain’s Orem Hospital.

The babies born at Intermountain Health Care Hospitals today received a frog and a onesie recognizing the special day.

February 29th is knows as Leap Year, an extra day added to the calendar to synchronize with the astronomical clock. Without the extra day, the calendar would lose about six hours per year, hence adding an extra 24 hours every four years to keep the calendar on schedule.

“Leaplings” as they are commonly called, don’t wait every four years to celebrate a birthday. They typically celebrate their birthdays on the 28th of February or March 1st.