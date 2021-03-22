Utah lawmakers ask for control with national monuments

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments play a huge role for the state in terms of natural resources and tourism. Today, Governor Spencer Cox signed a concurrent resolution encouraging the Biden administration to work with state leaders for a permanent solution with these federal monuments.

Lawmakers are asking for control of these monuments, because the boundaries for public land access, changes every four to eight years, depending on the president in office.

Governor Spencer Cox signed a concurrent resolution to support lawmakers looking for the ability to make decisions on Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monuments.

“What we’re asking for in this bill is a seat at the table, for discussions, on the management plan and maybe some amenities such as a visitor center, in San Juan County,” says Representative Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield.

Under the Trump administration, the boundaries of the monuments had been reduced and President Joe Biden recently ordered a review of those two monuments, meaning the boundaries can change again.

“I fully suspect that they will increase the size of both monuments, back to the original boundaries, I just hope it doesn’t go larger than that,” says Albrecht.

Albrecht says he wants a permanent solution. He says changing the size of the monuments every four to eight years is inefficient.

“It would be good if we had a seat at the table to determine some of the natural resources we could take advantage of,” says Albrecht.

In the bill, lawmakers are asking to develop resources on public lands and plan to work with tribes in preserving sensitive areas and artifacts.

“Bears Ears particularly, right next to the monument, we have the only operating Uranium mill in the country, there’s a lot of hard rock minerals in the Grand Staircase,” says Albrecht.

Albrecht says with local, long-term control of these monuments, officials could provide jobs and income to rural Utah.

According to the bill, copies of the resolution will be sent to the state’s congressional delegation and to President Joe Biden.