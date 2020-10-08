Utah lawmaker pays off restitution for ATV protest ride

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state lawmaker who was found guilty several years ago of leading an illegal ATV protest ride through a southern Utah canyon has paid off restitution to end a legal battle over the matter.

Phil Lyman paid the $86,305 Monday when the court received his personal check, according to a court filing Tuesday.

The lump sum payment comes after Lyman declined to provide his tax returns to prosecutors who wanted to see them to determine if they could increase Lyman’s $100-a-month payments he was making.

Lyman, a Republican, became a cause celebre in the movement challenging U.S. management of Western public lands when he led an all-terrain vehicle protest ride in 2014 through a canyon that officials had closed to motorized traffic to protect ruins that are nearly 2,000 years old. He was a San Juan County commissioner at the time.

He served 10 days in jail after a jury found him guilty of illegal use of ATVs and conspiracy. Lyman appealed the conviction but lost.

Lyman said after a September court hearing about the payments that he wanted to pay it off “to be done with this ridiculous nonsense,” the Deseret News reported.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate