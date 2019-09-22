Utah Jr. High band teacher arrested for unlawful sexual activity with a minor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Junior High band teacher from Salt Lake City was arrested Friday night on 15 felonies related to the unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to arresting documents, Jeffery Luke Zawalski, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday night. He is facing 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five third-degree felony charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one misdemeanor count of enticing a minor over the internet.

Documents to not specify any details of the charges other than Zawalski arranged to meet a 15-year-old girl on five separate occasions for sexual activity.

Documents further state Zawalski asked for at least 10 images of the child pornography from the girl.

At the time of arrest, Zawalski was in possession of more than 10 pornographic images of children, according to documents.

The following statement was released to parents of students at Evergreen Jr, High on Saturday night:

“Dear Evergreen Parents,

We were recently notified and wanted to alert you regarding some disturbing information from the Salt Lake City Police Department, wherein our band and music teacher, Mr. Zelwalski, was arrested last evening on some very serious charges involving inappropriate contact with a minor. We are still gathering information on this matter but he has been placed on leave in the interim.

Student safety is our primary concern and we take these charges very seriously. We have received no indication from SLCPD that Granite School District students were involved. However, if any families have further information we encourage them to contact the SLCPD immediately. They can be reached at 801-799-3000.

We thank you for your patience and support as we work through this issue.”

A background check for Zawalski does not show any criminal history in Utah.

