Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson goes viral after KUTV reporter doesn’t recognize him

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JUNE 02: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a play in Game Five of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena on June 2, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A local KUTV reporter hit the streets of downtown Salt Lake City to interview folks around the Vivint Arena on Friday.

The reporter, KUTV’s Hayley Crombleholme, was searching for reactions to the announcement that all home Jazz games will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

While searching for everyday folks, the reporter stumbled across Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson — a serendipitous discovery — except the reporter had no idea who he was.

The video went viral due to the amusing back-and-forth between Clarkson and the reporter. Clarkson played along with the questions, even spelling out his name during the interview (a standard journalism practice for correct spelling).

Clarkson happened to be shopping around the area when Crombleholme pulled him aside for general questions.

Clarkson’s teammates, along with the internet, enjoyed the straight-laced banter, most notably when Crombleholme asks Clarkson whether he attended any Jazz games last year, to which he replied, “Yeah, a lot.”

Eventually, the internet caught up with Crombleholme before she realized what had happened.

“Welp, pretty sure @rlikness and I just interviewed @JordanClarksons off the street without realizing it was Jordan Clarkson. I have some follow-up questions…”

Clarkson took it all in good fun, Tweeting, “just happy i spelled my name right.”