Utah Jazz trade back in NBA Draft with New York Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are wheeling and dealing on draft day.

The Jazz announced that the team has acquired the 27th and 38th overall picks in the 2020 NBA Draft from the New York Knicks in exchange for the 23rd overall pick and the rights to Ante Tomić.

Tomić, a 7-foot-1 33-year-old center from Croatia, was originally selected 44th overall (second round) in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Jazz. Tomic has spent his entire career in Europe, and has yet to play an NBA game.

The Jazz had just one first round pick and no second round picks coming into today. But now they have one first rounder and one second rounder.

The NBA Draft will begin at 6:00 p.m. tonight.