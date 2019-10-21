Utah Jazz president Jim Olson joins Real Sports Live

Olson talks about excitement surrounding this year's team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With one of the most anticipated Utah Jazz seasons in decades set to start Wednesday Day, new team president Jim Olson joined Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff on Real Sports Live Sunday night.

Olson, who has been with the Jazz organization since 1994, was just promoted to team president a couple weeks ago.

Olson talked about Quin Snyder’s contract extension, the difficulties of playing in the NBA as a small market team, and what fans can expect at the arena this season.

