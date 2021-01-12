Wednesday’s Utah Jazz game against Washington postponed

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the sideline to talk with head coach Quin Snyder during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz long road trip is coming to an end prematurely.

The Jazz game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday has been postponed because the Wizards do not have enough healthy players.

The NBA requires teams to have at least eight healthy players, and the Wizards, who are dealing with COVID-19 contact tracing issues, do not meet that requirement.

No make-up date has yet been announced.

This is the fifth NBA game to get postponed since Sunday. The Boston Celtics have had three games postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The Jazz take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, and will come home after the game to prepare to host the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at Vivint SmartHome Arena.