Utah Jazz appoint new president

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Jazz on Friday announced appointment of Jim Olson, a 25-year veteran of the organization, as president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, effective October 7.

Stated in a press release issued by the company, Olson has been the executive vice president for LHMSE and president of Vivint Smart Home Arena and will now oversee the day-to-day business operations of the Utah Jazz.

As president, Olson will provide the leadership for properties such as Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake Bees baseball team, Salt Lake City Stars NBA G League team, Jazz Gaming NBA 2K team, The Zone Sports Network and the Tour of Utah professional cycling race.

“Jim has a comprehensive knowledge, understanding and application of our mission, vision, values, and culture,” said Gail Miller, owner and chairman, Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “He has articulated a compelling long-term strategy to give back to the community, constantly innovate, improve the fan experience and win an NBA championship. He is an integral part of our team as we manage for the future.”

Olson joined the Utah Jazz in 1994 and has held multiple positions within the organization, including vice president of ticket sales (2003-06), senior vice president of sales and marketing (2006-2013), chief operating officer of LHMSE (2013-15), and interim president of LHMSE.

The press release also stated Olson has had key management responsibilities for the Salt Lake Bees, The Zone Sports Network and the Tour of Utah.

“Jim has had an extensive and successful career with the Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment team,” Starks said. “He thoroughly understands our community and fan base. I appreciate his focus on continuous improvement and delivering the best guest experiences within our offices, theatres, ballpark, and arena. He is a results-oriented business leader, committed to our industry. He played a key leadership role during the Vivint Smart Home Arena renovation and influenced many of the updates that visitors enjoy today.”

The Utah Jazz are coming off three straight NBA Playoff appearances as they embark on their 41st season in Salt Lake City.

“It is an honor to represent the Miller family and the Utah Jazz in this role and I am incredibly excited to get started,” Olson said. “Our many businesses are healthy with a talented management team and group of employees in place. As an organization, we are stewards of community assets and committed to staging world-class teams and events. I believe we are well-positioned to support those aspirations on behalf of our passionate fan base, including our pursuit of an NBA championship.”

A native of Salt Lake City, Olson graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He attended Northeastern University in Boston where he received a master’s degree in sports and recreation management.

Olson has served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors and Crimson Club Board for the University of Utah, the Downtown Alliance, Visit Salt Lake, Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors, and Camp Kostopulos board. He and his wife, Suzi, have four children and reside in Salt Lake City.

