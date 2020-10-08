Utah hunters asked to visit check stations to test deer for chronic wasting disease

DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the general deer hunt just around the corner, Utah hunters are being asked to bring their harvested deer to various locations around the state so Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists can test the animals for chronic wasting disease.

Chronic wasting disease is a relatively rare transmissible disease that can affect the nervous systems of deer, elk, and moose. Chronic wasting disease was first discovered in Utah in 2002 in a buck deer taken during the rifle hunt near Vernal.

“We take the presence of CWD in the state seriously and have done — and will continue to do — extensive monitoring to stay on top of the disease and its prevalence in the state,” DWR State Wildlife Veterinarian Annette Roug said. “We ask that hunters stop at our check stations if they have harvested a deer in order to help us with our monitoring of CWD in Utah.”

Infected animals develop brain lesions, become emaciated, appear listless, develop droopy ears, may salivate excessively, and eventually die. The disease has been compared to ‘Mad Cow Disease’ in cows.

While the Centers for Disease Control says the risk of humans contracting the disease is extremely low, they recommend not consuming any meat from animals infected with CWD.

Animals who have CWD may shed prions in urine, feces, and saliva. The DWR says that prions are extremely resistant in the environment and can remain infectious for years. Transmission of the disease can occur directly through contact with an infected animal. A dead animal carcass can also spread the disease into the soil.

As of Oct. 7, 2020, 118 mule deer and two elk have tested positive for CWD in Utah. The DWR says that the disease isn’t widespread in Utah and has been found in only six hunting units in the state, primarily in counties in central, northeastern, and southeastern Utah.

This hunting season, the DWR will have monitoring checkpoints in all hunting units throughout the state. At the checkpoints, DWR officials will sample the deer populations for the disease. The test to check for the disease is free for all hunters who harvest a deer in Utah.

In order for the deer to be checked for the disease, hunters will need to leave about six inches of the animal’s neck and windpipe attached below the jaw so the DWR employees can remove the lymph nodes for the sample.

The CWD test will only take a few minutes and the DWR will also ask hunters questions such as where the deer was harvested.

You can check the DWR website to see where the CWD monitoring check stations will be located at this year.