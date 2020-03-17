Utah Housing Coalition asking for moratorium on evictions and foreclosures

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Housing Coalition is calling for a state-wide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.

“We believe housing stability is crucial in a public health emergency in which containment and treatment rely on individuals staying indoors and not being forced to seek shelter or experience homelessness,” as stated in a press release by the Utah Housing Coalition. “Recent significant reductions in working hours, wages, or travel restrictions pose a hardship to Utahns who already struggle to make rent or mortgage payments.”

The Utah Housing Coalition also stated elected leaders in other states have already taken in enacting temporary moratoriums on evictions, residential foreclosures, tax liens on residential properties, and utility shut-offs in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.

“We ask Governor Gary H. Herbert, Lieutenant Governor Spencer J. Cox and the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force to explore state-wide moratorium on evictions and residential foreclosures. We also ask our leaders to seriously consider providing financial assistance to Utahns who cannot pay their rents or mortgages due to loss of jobs or reduction in working hours. Utah Housing Coalition is a state-wide, membership-based organization that encompasses the affordable housing spectrum.”