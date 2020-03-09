Utah hospitals implementing enhanced security measures to reduce Coronavirus risk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) – Hospitals around the state are starting to implement enhanced safety procedures to help reduce the risk of Coronavirus.

Intermountain Healthcare announced Sunday they will be enforcing a visitor restriction policy starting on Monday.

According to the Intermountain Twitter account the following restrictions are now in place:

• If you are sick, please do not visit or accompany a patient, and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.

• Only two visitors or companions of a patient may visit at a time and we strongly discourage any visitors or companions under the age of 18.

• There will be no visitors allowed to patients who have confirmed or possibly have COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

• Please wash your hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room and a facility.

• Speak with a nurse or receptionist about exceptions and special circumstances.

As a reminder, If you have any of the following symptoms or criteria of COVID-19: Fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath; recent close contact with a COVID-19 patient; or travel to an area where it is active, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

You’re asked to call ahead before you come into an Intermountain facility for care or call Intermountain Connect care (intermountainconnectcare.org) for a virtual visit and assessment.

Intermountain said the restriction is being put in place for the safety of everyone, including patients, caregivers and community.

MountainStar Healthcare additionally has set their own policies in place and sent the following statements press release:

At this time, MountainStar Healthcare has not had any patients test positive for coronavirus. We are taking these proactive measures in an abundance of caution to do what is best for our community and help anyone entering a Mountainstar facility feel confident accessing the care they need. Enhanced safety procedures will include modifying points of entry to our facilities and implementing a more comprehensive visitor check-in process. Beginning this week, visitors and patients will be directed to use specific entrances for the check-in process, also referred to as a health screening. The non-invasive screening consists of three simple questions asked of patients and hospital guests about current respiratory symptoms and recent travel history. Enhanced safety procedures are in place at the following MountainStar Healthcare facilities:

· St. Mark’s Hospital – Salt Lake City

· Ogden Regional Medical Center – Ogden

· Lakeview Hospital – Bountiful

· Timpanogos Regional Hospital – Orem

· Mountain View Hospital – Payson

· Lone Peak Hospital – Draper

· Brigham City Community Hospital – Brigham City

· Cache Valley Hospital – Logan



As ABC4 receives additional information from other hospitals, it will be added to this article.

