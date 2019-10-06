Utah Highway Patrol trooper stops DUI driver going 104 mph

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a DUI driver going 104 mph Sunday morning.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol says Sgt. Moreno was able to stop the driver just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning near 3500 S I-215 westside belt.

Lt. Jacob Cox with UHP identified the driver as Skylar Seabrook, he was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on DUI charges.

Trp. Gallegos with UHP took over a DUI investigation on the driver, preliminary results show they were over 3 times the legal limit, 0.176 BAC.

