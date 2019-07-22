Teen with learner’s permit rolls truck in Toquerville, killing 31-year-old passenger

TOQUERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman near milepost four in Toquerville.

The crash, which happened Sunday night, involved a small Chevy pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on SR-17.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck was a 17-year-old female who had a learner’s permit, and that she had four other passengers in the truck with her.

Near milepost four, the teen driver failed to make what troopers say is a “swooping turn” that leads into town. The pickup truck hit the concrete barrier multiple times which caused it to roll at least once.

Troopers say the truck landed on its wheels and that two of the people inside of it were ejected– an 11-year-old girl and a 31-year-old female.

Both were taken to the hospital–the 11-year-old girl was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital and the 31-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Holm of Colorado City, Arizona, died of her injuries at the hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol says that speed appears to be a factor in this crash, but says the crash is still under investigation.

The other occupants of the pickup truck are not going to be identified due to the age, but UHP says they were all girls ages 10, 11, 13 and 17.