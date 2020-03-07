Utah Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Orem

OREM (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that killed one person on I-15 early Saturday morning in Orem.

Utah Highway Patrol said, around 1:24 a.m., a 2006 Toyota Tundra left southbound traffic and entered the area between the travel lanes and the on-ramp at 800 North.

Troopers said the truck then skidded sideways and rolled.

Three people were inside the vehicle. The driver was ejected and killed. The two other people in the vehicle were using seat belts and received minor injuries.

Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.