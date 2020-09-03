Utah highway fatalities increase by over 30%, troopers issue warnings for Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Thousands are expected to travel this labor day weekend- despite COVID 19 concerns, and travel is expected to really pick up starting on Friday.

It is the time between Memorial Day and labor day which is considered the deadliest on Utah roadways.

“More people are hitting the roads,” Lieutenant Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol said.

Labor Day falls within Utah’s 100 deadliest days.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Last year during the 100 deadliest days 61 people died on Utah roads.

“We are significantly higher in our fatality count than last year I believe so far 92 lives lost on Utah roads during the 100 deadliest days,” Lt. Street said.

There’s some theory as to why this years numbers are higher.

“There was a time where traffic was significantly reduced during the pandemic. It’s upticked a little bit more and I think more people are venturing out where travel options are limited or because people limit themselves because of the pandemic so more people are hitting the roads,” Lt. Street said.

There will be an increased patrol this weekend, meaning more troopers monitoring for DUI’s and other traffic violations.

“In addition to that we will also be working and extra 85 enforcement shifts and 120 DUI enforcement shifts,” Lt. Street said. “Buckle up watching your speed making sure you are at or below the posted speed limit.”

Utah’s 100 deadliest days ends Monday. The Utah Highway Patrol along with the Utah Department of Transportation plan to have updated numbers sometime next week.