Utah health officials report another human case of West Nile virus

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The 4th case of West Nile virus in a human was reported in the state this week.

This time in Grand County.

The Southeast Utah Health Department said the person with the virus in an adult, but unlike the case in Salt Lake County, this is not the neuroinvasive form of the disease.

So far seven mosquito pools in the county have tested positive for the virus.

Ways to protect yourself against WNV

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.

After dusk, wear long sleeves and pants

Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Clean and stock garden ponds with mosquito-eating fish or mosquito dunks.

Ensure door and window screens are in good condition so mosquitoes cannot get inside.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus infection other than to treat symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider.

