Utah health officials report 3rd case of human contracted West Nile virus

UINTAH BASIN (ABC4 News)- Another case of a person with West Nile virus was reported by health officials with the TriCounty Health Department.

This is the third human case reported this week.

Officials say the person lives in the Uintah Basin.

Tips to reduce the risk of contracting West Nile Virus:

Mosquitoes carrying WNV, bite between dusk and dawn.

Wear long sleeves, long pants and use EPA-registered DEET mosquito repellent.

Always follow instructions before applying DEET to children, do not use DEET repellent on children under 2 years old, instead dress children in clothing that covers arms and legs.

Cover strollers with mosquito nets.

Reapply insect repellent as directed.

If using sunscreen and repellent, apply sunscreen first, repellent second.

Permethrin-treated clothes provide protection after multiple washings; do not use permethrin (an insecticide that repels and kills mosquitoes) directly on skin.

Uintah County Mosquito Abatement confirmed four mosquito pools in the county tested positive for WNV.

