Utah health officials prepared for Coronavirus response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah health officials are prepared to respond to the ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus.

Five cases have been confirmed in the U.S. in four states – Arizona, California, Illinois, and Washington. However, there is no evidence that the virus, 2019-nCoV, is currently spreading from person-to-person in the U.S.

The Utah Department of Health is working closely with healthcare professionals, public health partners, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prepare for the possibility of cases in Utah. So far, health officials say no cases have been confirmed in the state.

“The UDOH is providing information to local health departments and healthcare providers across the state on how to safely and effectively evaluate ill people who have been to China. UDOH will continue to monitor the situation, provide guidance and investigation support so partners across Utah can safely identify and respond to potential cases,” Dr. Angela Dunn, UDOH State Epidemiologist said.

Health officials offer these tips to prevent the spread of the virus to Utah:

Avoid non-essential travel to China.

Avoid travel while sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Older travelers and those with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease and should discuss any travel with their healthcare provider.

If you traveled to China, especially Wuhan or the Hubei Province, and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing: Seek medical care immediately. Call ahead before going to see a doctor or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms. Avoid contact with others.



