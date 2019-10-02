Utah health officials implement new rule for e-cig retailers

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. The serious lung illness affecting hundreds of people in the U.S. who vaped cannabis-based oil is giving Canadian health officials pause as that country prepares to allow the sale of vaping products in its legal marijuana market. No illnesses have yet been reported north of the border, but officials are monitoring the situation closely. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- In an effort to save lives officials at the Utah Department of Health have implemented a new administrative rule for tobacco retailers.

The emergency rule requires those that sell e-cigarette products to post notices regarding the dangers of vaping unregulated THC products. It will also require all flavored e-cigarette products to be sold only in age-restricted specialty tobacco shops.

So far there have been 71 cases of vaping-related lung injuries reported in the state, 10 of those cases are under review. Health officials say 45 of the 71 people had to be hospitalized, 26 of which spent time in intensive care.

The department estimates that 90% of the people who got sick reported vaping THC.

Retailers will have until October 7 to comply with the emergency rule, which will remain in place for 120 days.

For more information on the vaping-related lung injury outbreak in Utah click here.

Latest stories: