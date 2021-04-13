Utah gymnastics team peaking heading into NCAA Nationals

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s been 26 years since the Utah gymnastics team last won a national championship. But the way the Red Rocks have been performing lately, they might end that drought this weekend.

In each of their last three meets in the Pac-12 Championships and the NCAA Regionals, the Utes hit new season high scores.

“The regular season is important,” said senior Sydney Soloski. “It’s a a confidence builder. But at the end of the day, championships and rings are won in the final weeks. So I do think training has prepared us to peak at the right time, and we are doing that.”

“We were pretty quiet during the season because we were really consistent,” added sophomore Cristal Isa. “But going into regionals, we had that get after it mindset. I think nationals is when we’re going to be at our best.”

Of the eight teams at the Nationals, Utah posted the third best regional score with a 197.925 to win the event at the Maverik Center last week, so they should be right in contention. Plus, they’ve already seen three of the teams this season in Cal, Oklahoma and LSU.

“Our athletes, they don’t get to see those out of conference powerhouse foes that often,” said head coach Tom Farden. “So by us scheduling them, they’re not going to be as intimidated perhaps.”

If the Red Rocks, seeded sixth, can finish in the top two of their group on Friday, they’ll advance to the Final Four on Saturday, and that meet will be televised across the nation on ABC. Utah will compete against LSU, Oklahoma, and Alabama in their group beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to go on ABC, and that every person will be able to watch it,” said sophomore Maile O’Keefe. “It’s great for gymnastics, because I feel this is definitely a sport that does not get as much recognition as you would assume it does.”

“We all work so hard,” said Soloski. “We deserve the recognition. Not just our team, but every single team that made it there has sacrificed so much. So I think that it’s going to be really rewarding to see it broadcasted on a bigger network.”