UTAH (ABC4) – On Thursday, ABC4’s own Wesley Ruff was recognized for his contributions to golf in Utah.

The Utah Golf Association has named Ruff as the 2021 Gold Club recipient — an achievement that reflects his tireless devotion to the sport. Through his time here at ABC4 Ruff has elevated golf coverage in the state.

Ruff has been recognized three times as golf citizen of the year from the Utah Section of the Professional Golfers Association and he’s an honorary member there as well.

Even upon high school graduation at Springville High School, Ruff was awarded a half-scholarship from Southern Utah State College but needed an extra boost to become the first member of his family to graduate from college.

Ruff got a boost in the form of a $600 dollar scholarship from the UGA. That investment turned into a lifetime of valuable returns.

A huge congratulations to Wes from the entire ABC4 team!