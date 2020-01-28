Utah gets first look at Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon statue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the 2020 Legislative Session got underway, we had our first look at the Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon bronze statue.

The co-chairs of the Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, Sen. Deidre Henderson and Rep. Karen Kwan, gave Utah the first glimpse of the statue depicting former Utah Senator Martha Hughes Cannon.

They unveiled a 25-inch replica of what will be a nearly 8-foot state of Cannon. The larger statue will be one of two representing Utah this Summer in the National Statuary Hall. The statue will be part of a celebration commemorating the 19th Amendment’s 100th anniversary.

It was during the 2018 legislative session, lawmakers voted to send the statue of Martha Hughes Cannon to represent Utah.

Senator Cannon was a wife, mother, doctor, and leader in the Utah Women’s Suffrage Organization. In 1896, Cannon was elected the first female state senator in Utah and the United States. She beat her own husband, Angus Cannon, who was also a candidate.

The Martha Hughes Cannon Oversight Committee selected Utah sculptor Ben Hammond to design the statue.

