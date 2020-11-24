Utah game against Arizona State canceled, Utes to play at Washington Saturday

Utah wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) runs in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Southern California Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Arizona State has to cancel third straight game because of COVID-19 issues

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah football game against Arizona State this Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Sun Devils program.

The Utes will now play Washington in Seattle Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. mountain time.

Arizona State is not able to field the minimum 53 scholarship players available to play, and had to cancel its third straight game.

This is the third game Utah has had canceled this season because of COVID-19 issues. The Utes first two games against Arizona and UCLA were ruled no-contests because of too many positive tests in the Utes program.

The Pac-12 Conference released the following statement late Friday afternoon:

“After consultation with Arizona State University, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Utah at Arizona State scheduled for Sunday, November 29 will not be played. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Arizona State University not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of return-to-play protocols involving local public health-prescribed quarantines for contact tracing as well as the time required for cardiac testing evaluation results to be completed. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

“We are very disappointed for our student-athletes and our fans to be unable to play this game. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

Utah is able to play Washington because the Huskies game against Washington State on Friday was canceled because of COVID-19 problems in the Cougars program.

“The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety,” a Pac-12 statemen read. “The announcement follows the cancellations of each of the Utah at Arizona State game and the Washington at Washington State game. The Utah at Washington game will air on ESPN.”