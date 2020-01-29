Utah fugitive found ‘in plain sight’ living in Louisiana after 17 years

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA (ABC4 News) – A man wanted out of Utah for 17 years was found after being arrested in Louisiana for trespassing on a riding lawnmower.

Sheriff Craig Webre said Richard Schleininger, 49, was found living in Bayou Blue for more than a decade on Jan 8 when deputies with the Problem-Oriented Policing Squad (“POP” Squad) were in the area of LA Highway 316 and Bayou Blue By-Pass Road and they noticed a man traveling on a riding lawnmower on private property.

Aware of recent trespassing complaints in the area, the deputies stopped the man who identified himself as “Alex Paton” but was unable to provide deputies with any identification.

The man was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux and no match was found on his fingerprints. Deputies suspected the man was concealing his true identity, so they conducted a more extensive nationwide fingerprint search.

As a result, deputies identified the man as Richard Schleininger, who had active warrants out of Utah for Felony third-degree felony aggravated assault and theft dating back to 2003.

While authorities in Utah were researching the cases to determine if he could be extradited, Schleininger was booked into jail on the charges of criminal trespassing and resisting an officer.

He was released the following day after posting $1,000 bail.

Last week, authorities in Utah notified deputies that Schleininger would be extradited so deputies contacted Schleininger outside his residence on January 23, and he was taken back into custody.

He is now being held without bail until he can be extradited back to Bountiful.

“This started as a simple trespassing complaint, but these deputies trusted their gut and realized something wasn’t adding up,” said Sheriff Webre. “They did their due diligence to identify this man only to learn he had been on the run for 17 years. This just shows there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ incident for us.”

Over the course of the investigation, deputies learned Schleininger had arrived in Lafourche Parish approximately 11 years ago and had been living in Bayou Blue since that time. Sheriff Webre said that a lack of interaction with law enforcement and a lack of steady employment contributed to this man’s ability to conceal his identity for so long.

“This man was hiding in plain sight,” said Sheriff Webre. “Other than an animal complaint he made in 2014, we had no other interaction with him until his arrest. He also only worked odd jobs for cash, and by avoiding traditional employment, he was never forced to verify his identity otherwise.”

A court date in Utah has not yet been determined.

