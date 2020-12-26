Utah football star Ty Jordan has died

(ABC4 News) – A University of Utah superstar football player, freshman Ty Jordan, has died, according to his family and sources close to the player.

The 2020 “PAC 12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year” allegedly died Saturday morning in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. The details of that shooting, and if it was an accident, have not yet been released.

@truebuzz FB reported the death as well as social media posts by a woman who stated she was his cousin.

All my boys need prayer right now. We lost our brother, friend, and teammates. Lord wrap your hands around his family and friends all over the world. We are going to miss that smile Ty. Go lay on Moma’s shoulders for eternity. Forever #buzzgang ❤️😢🙏👑 @_ylfotyt pic.twitter.com/RygPnQeNi0 — True Buzz Athletics (@TrueBuzzFB) December 26, 2020

According to the University of Utah, Jordan was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 second-team after playing in 4 games this year and led the team in carries (83), rushing yards (597), rushing touchdowns (6) and all-purpose yards (723) with 11 receptions for 126 yards. Jordan averaged 119.4 rushing yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry … 144.6 all-purpose yards per game.





Multiple posts on social media are starting to come in with condolences and shock as news spreads of Jordan’s passing.

Rest In Peace, Ty Jordan. Prayers go out to his family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/aNjjuwV4Y7 — Classic Utah Pictures (@PicsUtah) December 26, 2020

*This is a developing story, currently we are still trying to confirm the details of what occurred with police in Texas*