(ABC4 News) – A University of Utah superstar football player, freshman Ty Jordan, has died, according to his family and sources close to the player.
The 2020 “PAC 12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year” allegedly died Saturday morning in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. The details of that shooting, and if it was an accident, have not yet been released.
@truebuzz FB reported the death as well as social media posts by a woman who stated she was his cousin.
According to the University of Utah, Jordan was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 second-team after playing in 4 games this year and led the team in carries (83), rushing yards (597), rushing touchdowns (6) and all-purpose yards (723) with 11 receptions for 126 yards. Jordan averaged 119.4 rushing yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry … 144.6 all-purpose yards per game.
Multiple posts on social media are starting to come in with condolences and shock as news spreads of Jordan’s passing.
*This is a developing story, currently we are still trying to confirm the details of what occurred with police in Texas*
- Utah football star Ty Jordan has died
- Rebel without a Claus: Santa hits the slopes at Solitude, Christmas day
- Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
- 18-year Steak Dinner tradition continues for unsheltered residents
- Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park