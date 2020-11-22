Utah football game at Arizona State moved to Sunday

Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) tackles Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) in the first half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Both Utah and Arizona State have dealt with COVID issues this season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football game against Arizona State, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 28th in Tempe, has been moved to Sunday the 29th. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

The Sun Devils have not played the last two games against Cal and Colorado because of too many positive tests for COVID-19. Utah canceled its first two games of the season against Arizona and UCLA because of COVID-related issues.

If Arizona State has to cancel this weekend’s game, the Utes have the possibility of playing Washington. The Huskies game against Washington State was moved from Friday to Saturday because of positive tests in the Cougars program.

Every Pac-12 team must have at least 53 scholarship players available to play games.

Arizona State has not played since a season-opening loss to USC, 28-27. Utah just played it’s first game, losing to the Trojans, 33-17.