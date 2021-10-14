Utah farmers prepare for freezing temperatures

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the weather dips into colder temperatures, farmers are getting ready for the season change.

At Roberts Family Farm, Tyson Roberts said they’re harvesting all the crops they can and getting ready for next year’s season.

“Getting the ground prepared right helps us out a lot in the spring,” Roberts said. “A lot of crops are planted in the fall. We plant our garlic in the next couple of weeks…fall wheat is planted at this time of year.”

Roberts said last October a three-day hard freeze destroyed some of their crops.

“We ended up freezing potatoes, onions, that were still in the ground,” he said. “So, this year we had a little more time to prepare.”

Before temperatures dipped earlier this week, he said they’ve rushed to get all their produce out of the cold.

“It’s just a lot of run, run, run, and get as much as you can get done,” Roberts said. “We have a lot of different crops like our squash, our potatoes, and onions, that we usually go into October when we’re harvesting.”

While most of their crops sensitive to frost have been harvested and are ready to be taken to the Murray Farmers’ Market, he said not every farmer is as lucky.

“I did speak with a friend up in Ogden today that has 90-acres of onions still out. So, he’s got a battle ahead of him still,” Roberts said.

Typically, the first freeze hits the Roberts Family Farm mid-to-late October.

Roberts said he hopes there’s a lot of snowpack this winter, as the drought has impacted agriculture.