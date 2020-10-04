Utah family quarantined in Guam after young mother dies suddenly

GUAM – (ABC 4 News) – Mother Jayme Alsup Ellis, 37, has died in Guam — and her Utah family says as they grapple with the tragedy they are also stuck in the country due to quarantine, even as they try to recover her body and comfort her immediate family and young children.

Ellis moved with her husband Preston and three children to Guam this summer for his job, according to family members.

On Monday, Jayme began throwing up and had a fever. She went to the ER, and because of the pandemic, her family couldn’t be with her in the hospital.

Soon, family members tell ABC4 that her husband Preston received a phone call. Jayme had died suddenly.





Courtesy: Shalyse Walker



The hospital had previously conducted a COVID-19 test, which came back negative, and when she arrived at the hospital she was given fluids. Hospital officials had said Jayme entered the hospital in stable condition.

Jayme’s parents and siblings traveled from South Jordan on Thursday; currently, they are in Guam, they say, held in a quarantine facility — and, they say, the government won’t even test them for coronavirus as they desperately want to comfort Preston and the three children.

An email to ABC4 from the family spokesperson reads:

“Preston, Jayme and their 3 children have zero family out there, and just moved to Guam this summer, so they have limited friends and support. The Alsup/Ellis family is pleading for compassion from Guam’s government officials- as all they want to do is to be able to go to Preston to help comfort him and be with Jayme’s kids. The Guam department of public health is ignoring their requests and all they’re asking is to even be tested or as mentioned, in a best case scenario, be transported directly to Preston and Jayme’s residence to quarantine there since none of them have temperatures.”

“This is a bipartisan plea for compassion and empathy. The Alsups are responsible for American citizens who are healthy. Jayme’s death is TOTALLY unexpected and the family needs the help of the media to pressure get the attention of gov’t officials in Guam and put pressure on them to grant them alternative quarantine or at least administer expedited a covid tests so they can be with Jayme’s husband and three children, who are alone. They would also like to be able to make arrangements to bring Jayme back to the US for her final test.“