Utah family prepares for wedding and missionary send-off as some temples slated to enter phase two reopening

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ten Utah temples are slated to enter phase two of a four-phased reopening next week, and a Utah family prepares for a wedding and missionary send-off.

Monday, church officials announced the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Logan, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Payson, Provo City, Provo, and Vernal Utah temples will enter phase two on Monday, Aug. 17.

This second phase allows for members of the Utah-based faith to perform living ordinances – where a person can receive their temple endowment or be sealed (married) as husband and wife.

Clay Mortensen, a member of the Church, was called to serve in the Mexico Veracruz Mission. Recently, the Church reassigned him to serve stateside, and he begins his at-home missionary training next week.

The soon-to-be missionary said Monday’s announcement is exciting, as he’s hopeful he will be able to receive his temple endowment in his hometown temple, prior to his departure to New York in late September.

“[I’m] pretty blessed that Brigham City is one of them that was chosen, because it’s right here, and then if I’ll be able to go before I leave, my family could come,” Clay Mortensen said.

Ten of Utah’s 17 temples will enter phase two, just two days after Clay Mortensen’s sister, Kylie Mortensen’s civil marriage. She said the announcement is exciting but wishes it happened sooner.

“We got to go to church and we were talking to a family after and one of them literally said that,” Kylie Mortensen said. “He’s like, ‘Watch them open two days after you get married’. And literally, that’s what’s happening.”

Despite Kylie Mortensen’s inability to be married within the temple this weekend, she will still have the opportunity to go through – and for that, she’s grateful.

“As soon as something opens up, we can go. We don’t have to wait, so that will be nice,” Kylie Mortensen said.

Due to the pandemic, temples around the world closed in March. Church officials anticipate Utah temples to have an increased number of people in attendance and safety precautions are in place.

In phase two, church officials said temple work for those who are to be married, who were civilly married during the pandemic, and missionaries are the current priority.

