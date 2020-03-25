Utah families stranded in Peru amid national quarantine growing frustrated at the slow U.S. response

LIMA, PERU (ABC4 News) — With thousands of Americans remaining stranded overseas after their flights were abruptly canceled and borders shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. State Department says it’s working hard to bring them home.

ABC4 News spoke several Utah families still stranded in Peru who say they are growing frustrated at the slow U.S. response.

As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, two planes carrying approximately 300 Americans from Lima and Cusco are departing for the United States, bringing the total of repatriated Americans from Peru to over 1000 people, according to the U.S. Embassy in Lima. The embassy is aware of at least 5000 U.S. citizens in Peru.

“Senior U.S. officials maintain constant communication with the Government of Peru and are working around the clock to secure authorization for more repatriation flights this week, as well as authorization for U.S. citizens in other parts of Peru to travel to Lima by land or air,” an embassy release stated.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Peru has 480 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 9 deaths and 1 recovered case, according to John Hopkins University.

The State Department and its new repatriation task force said they’re focusing on evacuating the most vulnerable Americans first — those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, ABC News reported. But senior officials say they cannot guarantee they will be able to reach every American, especially those in remote locations.

ABC4 News spoke with several Utah families stuck in remote areas of Peru from southeastern Cusco to coastal northwestern Trujillo, who say they’re counting on the help of the U.S. to organize a flight out of Lima, Peru’s capital, as soon as possible amid the country’s national quarantine.

Rita and Mark Alegria, of Lehi, Utah, arrived in Trujillo for a family wedding that has since been postponed. Mark, who is from Peru, arrived in February and Rita arrived March 1.

“We knew of the virus when we left home and felt that if we were healthy and took precautions we would be ok,” Rita Alegria said. “We are actually pretty lucky that we are here with family and supplies are available.”

“What is not good is that if the closing is not lifted we will not be able to make it to Lima even if there were flights available. As far as I know, both our return flights have canceled by the airlines,” she added.

The Alegria’s tell ABC4 News they have enrolled with the U.S. Embassy but have not received any response. The couple emailed Senator Mitt Romney and did not receive a response, but received an acknowledgment of their emails to Congressman Ben McAdams and the White House.

The pair said that unless there is a guaranteed flight out of Lima, they’d rather stay put in remote Trujillo to avoid an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in the Peruvian capital.

Diane and Hiram Burnett, of Riverton, Utah, arrived in northwestern Piura on March 12 with their son Mitchell, who served a mission for two years there, to visit families and friends he got to know well. The family planned to also travel to Cusco to visit Machu Picchu before returning to Utah on March 20.









On Wednesday, the Burnett’s learned managers at their hotel were closing operations and worked to find them another place to stay, which they say required strict guidelines that included spraying all of them down with a diluted alcohol and asking them to shower and change their clothes.

“We are just praying we get out of here quickly,” Diane Burnett said. “We don’t feel abandoned by the government, but we feel a bit out of touch because all we have is access to our email and our Facebook messenger and WhatsApp.”

The Burnett’s confirmed they have been receiving regular, but brief updates from the U.S. Embassy.

“Although we know the government is doing everything they can, it’s just been really frustrating filling out forms for a couple hours each day and having nothing happen really besides responses of, ‘We’re doing everything we can,’” Mitchell Burnett said. “We’d just really like to get home.”

Brad and Jodi Dallof, of St. George, successfully returned home Monday afternoon after becoming stranded in Lima on a trip to visit Machu Picchu.

The couple made it on a flight from southeastern Cusco to the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, then worked with a travel agent who was able to get them on a flight to Miami International Airport.

“Trying to get a hold of the U.S. embassy was a joke, to say the least,” Brad Dallof said, who said he and his wife are representatives of thousands of Americans still stranded there. “While we were over there, we tried to help others, and now that we’re home, we’re not going to stop.”

The Dallofs traveled from Miami, were re-routed to Denver after their flight to Las Vegas was canceled, but arrived in Las Vegas early Monday morning. They are now in the beginning of a 14-day quarantine at their St. George home.

“We want to give a big thank you to all of the media and so many people who have tirelessly spent time getting us out and getting people out of places out over the world,” Jodi Dallof said.

Making matters more confusing for several Utahns ABC4 News spoke with is the unresponsiveness of the local U.S. Embassy in Lima. The government is relying on the airport’s military side, which officials say has much less capacity, according to ABC News.

ABC News reported that senior officials announced earlier this week that the U.S. is still awaiting authorization from the Peruvian authorities for more flights in to bring Americans from remote cities like Cusco to Lima to fly back to the U.S. Senior officials have reported there will be 16 more repatriation flights by the end of the week, without offering details on which countries.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday announced on Twitter that a senior official will personally travel to Peru to bring Americans home as soon as possible.

NOTE: The State Department is urging all Americans stranded overseas to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov so that they receive the latest information, including on possible repatriation flights, from the local U.S. embassy. Americans can also call the department and its new repatriation task force at 888-407-4747 within the U.S. or 202-501-4444 outside the U.S.

