The Traverse Fire burns behind homes in Lehi, Utah, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Officials say fireworks caused the wildfire and forced evacuations early Sunday morning. (Justin Reeves via AP)

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info crews responded to 68 wildfires over the 4th of July weekend.

Officials say 18 of the 68 were firework-related.

This brings Utah’s wildfire total to 644, 520 of them have been human-caused.

Some fires burning across the state include the Lund Fire in Iron County, and the Canal Fire in Millard County.