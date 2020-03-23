Utah experiences 4.0 aftershock

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UUSS

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah experienced a large aftershock Sunday night.

According to UUSS the earthquake was a magnitude 4.0. Utah Emergency Management say it is expected to have a number of magnitude 4 aftershocks.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss