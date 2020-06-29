Utah experiences 37 wildfires over the weekend

#CanalFire taken from the Cut Off Road in Juab County last night. PC: Casey Sutherland

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Utah Fire Info, Utah experienced 37 new wildfires over this past weekend.

More than 20 of them were human-caused, officials tell ABC4 News. The current statewide season total is 537, more than 425 human starts this year.

Some fires burning across the state include the Traverse Fire in Lehi, the Rock Path Fire in Millard County, and the Volcano Fire in southern Utah.