SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Barbie movie is out and is taking the world by storm. The real-life Barbie dreamhouse, pop-up Barbie cafes, and a pink-paint shortage on top of the nearly $100 million it is expected to make on the opening weekend have people feeling nostalgic.

19 years ago, a University of Utah forest ecologist wanted to have a Barbie that represented a career like hers, and just a few years ago, Mattel and National Geographic teamed up with her to make it happen.

According to a U of U press release, biology professor Nalini Nadkarni started creating what she called “Treetop Barbies” — Barbies she thrifted and fitted with rubber boots, a climbing rope, and a helmet.

She even included a booklet on canopy plants to accompany the doll and sold them, on her own, at cost, according to the release.

In 2018, the National Geographic Society — with whom she had a 25-year relationship at that point — reached out to her about a licensing agreement between Mattel and National Geographic to create a line of National Geographic Barbies.

To make it happen, Nadkarni reportedly served on an all-female, five-person advisory board to consult on a line set to include dolls centered around exploration, science, conservation, and research, highlighting occupations where women are often underrepresented.

Together that team, along with National Geographic and Barbie, created dolls and playsets for the careers of wildlife conservationist, astrophysicist, polar marine biologist, wildlife photojournalist, and entomologist.

“For me, it’s kind of a circle where I was inspired as a child to want to climb trees and explore them and be protected by them, but now it’s sort of my chance to do it the other way — to find ways of inspiring other little girls and other grownups too to protect and understand our forests,” Nadkarni told ABC4.

In the press release, Nadkarni said she had to think about whether these dolls would inspire young girls to become whoever they wanted to be.

As a thank-you, Nadkarni received a one-of-a-kind doll made in her likeness, complete with custom accessories like a climbing rope, binoculars, boots, a notebook, and a helmet, which sits on her shelf.

“It confirms to me that sometimes things you dream about do come true,” she said.