Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Salt Lake City office closed Friday due to gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Utah Division of Wildlife Resources building will be closed on Friday due to a gas leak.
According to a post on the agency’s Facebook, due to ongoing repairs from the leak, they were forced to close the building for November 20.
You can still buy fishing & hunting licenses online. If you need to visit an office, you can still go to one of their five regional offices.
Regional offices
See a map of the Utah DWR region boundaries
- Northern Region
515 E 5300 S, Ogden, UT 84405
Phone: 801-476-2740
— View map
- Northeastern Region
318 N Vernal Ave, Vernal, UT 84078
Phone: 435-781-9453
— View map
- Central Region
1115 N Main St., Springville, UT 84663
Phone: 801-491-5678
— View map
- Southeastern Region
319 N Carbonville Rd, Suite A, Price, UT 84501
Phone: 435-613-3700
— View map
- Southern Region
1470 N Airport Rd, Cedar City, UT 84721
Phone: 435-865-6100
— View map
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.