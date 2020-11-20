Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Salt Lake City office closed Friday due to gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Utah Division of Wildlife Resources building will be closed on Friday due to a gas leak.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook, due to ongoing repairs from the leak, they were forced to close the building for November 20.

You can still buy fishing & hunting licenses online. If you need to visit an office, you can still go to one of their five regional offices.

Regional offices

See a map of the Utah DWR region boundaries

Northern Region

515 E 5300 S, Ogden, UT 84405

Phone: 801-476-2740

— View map

318 N Vernal Ave, Vernal, UT 84078

Phone: 435-781-9453

— View map

1115 N Main St., Springville, UT 84663

Phone: 801-491-5678

— View map