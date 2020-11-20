Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Salt Lake City office closed Friday due to gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Utah Division of Wildlife Resources building will be closed on Friday due to a gas leak.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook, due to ongoing repairs from the leak, they were forced to close the building for November 20.

You can still buy fishing & hunting licenses online. If you need to visit an office, you can still go to one of their five regional offices.

Regional offices

See a map of the Utah DWR region boundaries

  • Northern Region
    515 E 5300 S, Ogden, UT 84405
    Phone: 801-476-2740
    — View map
  • Northeastern Region
    318 N Vernal Ave, Vernal, UT 84078
    Phone: 435-781-9453
    — View map
  • Central Region
    1115 N Main St., Springville, UT 84663
    Phone: 801-491-5678
    — View map
  • Southeastern Region
    319 N Carbonville Rd, Suite A, Price, UT 84501
    Phone: 435-613-3700
    — View map
  • Southern Region
    1470 N Airport Rd, Cedar City, UT 84721
    Phone: 435-865-6100
    — View map
