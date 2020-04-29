Utah Division of Motor Vehicles implements appointment system

Live Now
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In efforts to follow Governor Gary Herbert’s instruction to limit person-to-person contact and limit the size of public gatherings while providing essential services the DMV announces appointment only operations.

Wasatch Front DMV Offices: Beginning Friday, May, 1, 2020, the following DMV lobbies will reopen by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines must be followed, including wearing face masks in the lobby. Appointments will be available Monday-through-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at DMV.UTAH.GOV

  • Salt Lake
  • South Valley
  • Farmington
  • Ogden
  • Provo

Hurricane DMV Office:

The Hurricane DMV Office lobby will reopen on Friday, May 1, 2020, with limited access.  Appointments will not be required; however, the social distancing advisory will be followed including wearing face masks in the lobby.  Office hours will be Monday-through-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Drive-through hours are Monday-through-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Appointment are needed for these services:

  • Title and Registration
  • Disabled Placard
  • Impound Release
  • Revoked Registration
  • Insurance Reinstatement
  • Various Urgent transactions

DRIVE THROUGH:

Wasatch Front DMV Offices that have been operating with extended drive-through hours will return to regular drive-through hours of Monday-through-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dealers:

For now, dealers are limited to drop-off and pick-up of dealer packets only. No walk-ins are being allowed at this time. Packet exchanges are allowed during lobby hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For those needing renewals, customers can continue processing through online service at REX.UTAH.GOV

Or by mail: Utah State Tax Commission
Motor Vehicle Division
P.O. Box 30412
Salt Lake City, UT 84130

Renewals may also be processed at all Wasatch Front DMV locations.

