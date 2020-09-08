Utah Division of Emergency Management responding to ongoing high wind storm

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management, DEM, is responding to the ongoing high wind storm causing damages along the Wasatch Front Tuesday.

According to officials, the State Emergency Operation Center, EOC, has been activated to monitor the situation and support local-level efforts to respond to reports of damage resulting from the high winds.

Anyone experiencing damage is asked to delay damage and debris clean up until it is safe to do so.

Officials advise residents to be aware of downed power lines and tree branches that might be broken with the potential to fall.

“Remember and encourage others to stay home, stay indoors, and stay safe during the active threat of the high wind storm,” as stated in a press release from The Utah Division of Emergency Management.