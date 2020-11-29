Utah COVID cases: 1,722 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 5 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Sunday, November 29, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,722 additional cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths.

The state reported 1,418,227 people tested. This is an increase of 6,143 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 2,354 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.4%

There are 564 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 8,076.

We will report 868 total deaths, which is 5 new deaths being reported since yesterday.

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.