Utah Couple killed in California plane crash identified

VENTURA, California (ABC4 News) – A Utah couple was killed after the plane they were in crashed Wednesday afternoon in Ventura, California.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner identified the couple as John Wells, 60 and Tara Wells, 56, both of Salt Lake City.

According to a tweet from the Ventura County Fire Department, the single engine aircraft landed just off the runway around 1:30 p.m. at the Camarillo Airport.

The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the crash. No other details have been released.

