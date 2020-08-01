Utah couple arrested in Hawaii for violating quarantine order

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – According to a Hawaii Police Department, a Utah couple was arrested and charged by police on Thursday for violating the Governor’s 14-Day Quarantine Order.

The order, which has been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, prohibits mainland visitors from daily activities outside of their place of occupancy during their stay, until they self-quarantine for 14 days.

The couple, 30-year-old Jessica Tripp, and 31-year-old Joseph Tripp were charged and each bailed out on a $1,000 bond.

Their next court appearance is on September 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hilo District Court.



The Tripp’s arrived in Honolulu on July 24 and came to the Big Island on July 28. The couple believed they were exempt from the Quarantine Proclamation.

Police investigating the report determined that the couple was not exempt and violated the order, resulting in their arrest.

Hawaii Police received information from Hawaii County Civil Defense, who are part of the state assigned task force responsible for following up on Big Island visitors and ensuring they are abiding by the quarantine procedures.

The couple still has to complete the quarantine before assuming their activities or face another arrest.

The County of Hawaii says they are ramping up efforts in performing enforcement action where needed for visitors that fail to abide by the order.

Only first responders and critical infrastructure personnel with an exemption do not need to abide by the order.

Those wanting to qualify for the exemption can do so through the State Attorney General’s Office by contacting them at covidexemption@hawaii.gov.

Hawaii officials also want to remind the public that there is a mandatory face-covering order in Hawaiʻi County for those over the age of five years old.