Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s body found in landfill

FAIRFIELD, UT (ABC4 News) – A father and son found a Lehi man’s body in a landfill Saturday night in Fairfield, Utah, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon told ABC4 News that the 50-year-old man was out for a morning ride in the Cedar Valley, Lake Mountain area.

That ride likely ended in a crash.

Although investigaters believe the crash was relatively minor, the man could have hit his head or suffered internal injuries.

Sgt. Cannon said the man was supposed to have returned from his ride around noon Saturday.

The father and son discovered the body around 8 p.m. Saturday and called law enforcement.

Authorities said they would release the man’s identity once they had notified his family.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters