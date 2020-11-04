Funeral held for Utah County Sheriff’s deputy who died suddenly last week

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who died unexpectedly last Thursday.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at Provo City Cemetery for Deputy Colby Halladay, 41, who died following an unexpected stroke at Utah Valley Hospital.

UCSO Sgt. Spencer Cannon said Halladay was a Deputy assigned to the Jail for the last 11 years.

“He was respected by coworkers and will be missed,” said Cannon. “We express our condolences to his wife and family.”

According to his obituary, Halladay grew up in Provo and Spanish Fork and spent his childhood hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and playing tricks on his friends and family, always with a sarcastic remark

“Anyone who knew Colby automatically loved him. His laugh, humor, and colorful personality were infectious and you could not help but want to be his friend,” his obituary states.

“Colby loved what he did and took pride in his work. He was the hardest worker to selflessly help all who needed it. Colby’s life was taken too soon, but in the time he had, he took advantage of every opportunity to do the things he loved.”

Halladay is survived by his wife, parents, grandfather 5 children.