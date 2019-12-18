Utah County Sheriff opposes commissioner proposal to renew ICE contract to house detainees

PROVO (ABC4 News) – Should the Utah County Jail resurrect a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to bring in more revenue? That’s the question the Utah County Commission have considered as they finalize the 2020 budget – a consideration that Sheriff Mike Smith strongly opposes.

In a recent Truth in Taxation meeting, a figure of $4.5 million dollars in lost revenue per year as a result of the termination of the ICE contract was presented. However, Sheriff Smith said the number is misleading.

“It’s very disappointing to me because it’s not really the truth. I’m looking back at what is actually happening and I have a commissioner that’s throwing out to the public that there’s possible revenue there,” he said.

He said the majority of those funds are reimbursement for direct expenses incurred by the Sheriff’s Office to house ICE inmates. Approximately $840,000 was annual revenue to offset depreciation costs of the facility.

The county jail had a contract with ICE from 2002 to 2016 to house anywhere from 50 to several hundred detainees at a time. Sheriff Smith, who was recently elected in 2018, said the partnership was a strain on resources, which led to morale issues within the jail, staff fatigue, and burn out.

Officials said ICE inmates required more accommodations than local inmates and the contract subjected the jail to oversight from federal agencies in Washington D.C.

“When the ICE contract was here, it was run on overtime. So there was no additional deputies that were hired,” he said.

Sheriff Smith said what ultimately led to the contract termination were multiple threats of lawsuits bringing financial liability upon the county. Since 2016, attempts to renew the contract were not successful.

Although county commissions are tasked with structuring the new budget, Sheriff Smith said the decision is ultimately up to him.

“To bring back a program that would require us to run on overtime when we’re already running on overtime is impossible. We couldn’t do it even if we wanted to,” he said. “Since I’ve been Sheriff, we’ve been averaging a shortage of 20 deputies in the jail.”

A media representative for the Utah County Commissioners told ABC4 News Tuesday that the consideration to resurrect the ICE contract is now off the table. But Sheriff Smith said his department submitted a budget proposal to the commission, asking for additional funding to meet other needs within the department.

